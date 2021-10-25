LATEST: Victoria Falls stands up against sanctions

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

Victoria Falls residents conducted a clean-up exercise at KoBusi Business Centre to show solidarity against illegal sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe by western countries.

Youths, vendors and other residents carrying placards denouncing the illegal sanctions participated in the clean-up exercise.

Speaking at the clean-up exercise, Matabeleland North Minister of State for provincial Affairs and Devolution Richard Moyo said sanctions deny the people of Zimbabwe their right to self-determination and national sovereignty.

“Today as a country we commemorate a very important day, the regional anti-sanctions day. In 2019, the Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Sadc declared 25 October as the day to campaign as a region for the unconditional removal of sanctions imposed on the Republic of Zimbabwe by our detractors.

“Sanctions are not only affecting ordinary Zimbabweans, but the entire region and today, as SADC unapologetically call for these sanctions to be lifted, we say sanctions must go,” said Minister Moyo.

He said Zimbabwe must be allowed to freely trade with other nations and grow its economy without hindrance as the country harbours no grudges with any nation.

“His Excellency the President Dr Emmerson Mnangagwa announced that Zimbabwe is open for business and under the Second Republic Zimbabwe has embarked on a re-engagement drive in its foreign policy.

“This is in line with this year’s theme of the commemorations which is “Friend to all. Enemy to none. Forging ahead and enhancing innovation and productivity in adversity of sanctions.

Minister Moyo said without the unjustified sanctions imposed by Britain and its allies, Zimbabwe’s economy could be thriving.

The illegal sanctions are targeted at key sectors of the economy and to force the generality of Zimbabweans to abandon the ruling Zanu-PF Party as the sanctions have resulted in depressed economic performance undermining service delivery, said Minister Moyo.

He said this had failed as people are re-joining the ruling party.

“As you are all aware, development is happening throughout the country despite the sanctions. In Matabeleland North various projects are being implemented by the Second Republic which include, Lake Gwayi Shangani, Bubi-Lupane Dam, Hwange 7 and 8 to mention but a few. Devolution has also seen several schools and clinics being constructed in various districts,” said Minister Moyo.

He lamented that the sanctions had undermined the country’s capacity to respond fully to socio-economic challenges.

The country has remained resilient through the policy of leaving no-one behind.

“Sanctions must be lifted to allow the country to forge ahead with Vision 2030. Our province needs to grow its provincial Gross Domestic Product. Travel warnings issued to our tourism source markets have greatly affected business and we therefore call for the immediate and unconditional lifting of sanctions as this will ensure a level trading ground for Zimbabwe. Sithi phansi lamasanctions, asiwafuni, kawakhitshwe,” said Minister Moyo.

@ncubeleon