JUST IN: Netball players exposed to Covid-19 during Africa Day tournament

People could not observe the covid-19 regulations of social distance and proper wearing of masks at the Sobukhazi Netaball Tourney in Bulawayo.

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

Zimbabwe Netball Association (Zina) Bulawayo province yesterday exposed players to Covid-19 after failing to abide by health guidelines during a Hope through Sports and Sports Grind sponsored Africa Day mini-tournament at Sobukhazi High School.

When Chronicle Sport arrived at the venue, it observed that players and officials didn’t follow laid down guidelines like wearing masks, sanitisation of match balls and players before and after each game.

Thermometers for temperature checks were also not provided, while Covid-19 tests for players and officials were not done.

Zina Bulawayo province secretary Livonia Bhebhe, however, distanced her organisation from the tournament, saying they had nothing to do with the event.

“Sorry, we have nothing to do with organisation of this tournament; I am here as a mere spectator so please leave Zina out of this,” said Bhebhe.

Despite her denial, other players and officials said Zina was the technical body for the tournament.

“Zina chose the participating teams as custodians of netball in the country,” said an official.

Besides the error of failing to adhere to the mandatory Covid-19 guidelines, the tournament was a huge success, with participating teams getting various prizes such as a trophy, playing kits and balls, courtesy of sponsors Hope through Sports and Sports Grind.

Results

Group A

Glenkara 17-8 Pelandaba, Mzansi 3-30 Glenkara, Pelandaba 23-10 Mzansi

Group B

Mellymine 9-13 Habek, Habek 26-4 Chosen, Mellymine 26-8