JUST IN: No European-based stars for Warriors’ Cup

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Warriors’ technical team has resigned itself to not having any European-based players for next month’s Cosafa Cup in Nelson Mandela Bay, South Africa.

Zifa resolved not to organise any friendly matches for the Warriors, citing a variety of reasons, which include funding.

They were hoping to use the Cosafa Cup as part of the national team’s preparations for the Fifa World Cup qualifiers in September, but now it won’t go according to plans for the coaches in the absence of European-based stars that are vital to the squad.

Warriors’ general manager Wellington Mpandare said the coaches were now going to rely on local players as well as those plying their trade in South Africa and Zambia.

“Chances of us having European-based guys for this tournament are very slim if not non-existent because the Cosafa Cup falls outside the Fifa calendar, which will make it impossible for us to secure the release of those guys,” said Mpandare.

The Warriors were drawn in the same group with guests Senegal, Africa’s number one ranked nation, Mozambique and Namibia. They will open their quest for a seventh title with a game against Namibia.

The Warriors last won the Cosafa Cup in 2018 in Polokwane before going on to finish third the following year in Durban.

The Cosafa Cup has over the years helped launch the careers of a number of top stars from the southern African region.