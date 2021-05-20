JUST IN: Old dumpsite gold recovery initiative under way

JUST IN: Old dumpsite gold recovery initiative under way Deputy minister of Mines and Mining Development Cde Polite Kambamura is being taken on a tour Navada 4 Gold Mine in Maphisa by the owner Mr Wendall Parson. (Pics by Eliah Saushoma)

The Chronicle

Oliver Kazunga in Maphisa

GOVERNMENT says an initiative to recover gold from old mining dumpsites is being considered using modern technology as the country seeks to boost mining sector output.

The Deputy Minister of Mines and Mining Development, Polite Kambamura, said this here where he stressed that extracting the yellow metal from old dumpsites was critical under the US$12 billion mining milestone target by 2023.

Kambamura is conducting a tour of Navada 4 Mine in Maphisa, Matobo District in Matabeleland South province.

…more to follow

 

 

