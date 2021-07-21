JUST IN: Police investigate armed robbery case in Plumtree

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

FIVE armed robbers used a Toyota Granvia, spikes and a gun to rob two people of nearly R400 000, cellphones and their car in Plumtree.

Police say the robbery happened on Tuesday along Dombodema Road.

“Police in Plumtree are investigating an armed robbery case which occurred on 20/7/21 along Dombodema Rd in Plumtree, where five men who were armed with an unidentified pistol and spike attacked two victims before stealing ZAR 385 000 cash, Honda Fit, cellphones and wrist watch,” said the police on their official Twitter account.

The police said the two were travelling towards Maitengwe border post, when the five robbers pounced.

“The complainants were travelling in a Honda Fit motor vehicle towards Maitengwe border post along Madlambuzi road when they were intercepted by the suspects who were driving a beige Granvia motor vehicle. The Honda Fit was recovered at Hebron, Plumtree,” said the Police.

