JUST IN: RoilBAA 2021 postponed, entries to open in August

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

THE Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards (RoilBAAs) that will be held on November 6 will open nominations on August 2 with artistes free to self-nominate although they can also be nominated by fans.

This year’s awards showcase has been postponed from August 28 to November 6, 2021, necessitated by the need to profile and give time to other genres like theatre which have been grossly affected by Covid-19.

“The call for nominations has been pencilled for 2 August, 2021. Works from 31 October 2020 to 1 August 2021 are eligible for nomination. Artists can self-nominate and can also be nominated by fans,” said the RoilBAA spokesperson Nkululeko Nkala.

He said organisers needed more time to come up with life-changing awards for certain categories.

“After consultation with the sponsors, we also felt we needed more time to be able to come up with an award or awards that could greatly impact on a few winners. We, therefore, needed more time to see this to fruition. “We’ll also use this time to engage more partners and hopefully, the extension will birth more creative works before we open for nominations and submissions,” said Nkala in a statement.