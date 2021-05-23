JUST IN: Senior Zanu-PF official’s son trampled to death by elephant

Lingani Nyika, Chronicle Reporter

THE son of a senior Zanu-PF official was trampled to death by an elephant in Hwange.

Ronald Mzamba, son to Cde Ellias Mzamba of Dunu Village, Masue Resettlement area and three colleagues were attacked by an elephant during an inspection patrol in the area.

RDC Councillor for Matetsi ward one, Cllr Vulindlela Mhlanga told the Chronicle news that the late Mr Mzamba was working with three others when the accident occurred last Wednesday.

“There were two armed forest rangers and two community men who were repairing an electrical fence which encloses homesteads and fields. The wire was erected by the community to control wildlife conflict between the communities and animals like elephants and lions,” said Cllr Mhlanga.

An elephant and its calf were inside the fence which the four men were repairing.

As they moved in a single file in tall grass, the elephant attacked them.

The elephant trampled Muzamba to death.

Hwange DCC Secretary for Administration Cde Nkosilathi Jiyani said: “Mr Mzamba was wearing a white cap and a blue shirt which drew more attention to the elephant. The elephant proceeded to chase Mr Mzamba who fell after running just a few metres. The elephant stamped on him,” said Cde Jiyani.

Mzamba was buried on Friday in the Woodlands area.

Councillor Mhlanga said, “Quite a number of companies around Masue attended the funeral and donated a lot of things. They also bought a coffin and provided groceries for the funeral. There was so much support from many leaders including Chief Mvutu, Headmen, Aldermen, Councillors from Victoria Falls, Victoria Falls Zimbabwe Republic Police, Zambezi National Parks, Rural District Council (RDC) and Chief Executive Officer Mr Phindile Ncube. Hwange RDC contributed a beast to cater for the funeral.”

