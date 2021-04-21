JUST IN: Sikandar Raza cancer fears cleared

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE senior national cricket team all-rounder Sikandar Raza has revealed that he has been cleared of cancer and a possible tumour on his right arm.

Raza underwent an emergency biopsy after the discovery of a tumour in his arm just after Zimbabwe’s recent series against Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi.

Doctors discovered a growth in his bone which was feared could be a tumour or some sort of cancer.

However, Raza has since shared the good news on social media.

“I want to thank you all for your prayers. The prayers certainly were answered and I’ve been cleared of a tumor and cancer, which is nothing short of a miracle. I am short of words to express and show how grateful I am to you all for your prayers,” said Raza.

The all-rounder will play no part in the tour by Pakistan which began with the first of three T20I at Harare Sports Club on Wednesday morning.

The second game will be on Friday and final match on Sunday.

All the games will be played behind closed doors, but fans will be able to watch the matches live on various platforms that include ZTV, Fancode, Geo Super and PTV, ARY Digital, Rabbitholebd Sports YT channel, Ary Digital ME TV, Freesports. – @innocentskizoe