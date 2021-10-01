JUST IN: Slow start to karate training

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO Provincial Karate Association Chairperson Sensei Ndabezinhle Mazibuko says their return to training has been slow but is happy with numbers coming through.

Training began at the beginning of last month when sporting activities were given the greenlight to resume.

“It’s been slow in the main dojos but we have had a great response from school children both primary and secondary.

“However, exams have prevented most of the high school kids from resuming as well as the Grade sevens.

“Generally, in terms of new students we are doing reasonably well but in terms of old students we have got some back but a fair number are yet to resume,” said Mazibuko.

On Mondays and Wednesdays, training sessions are held at Raylton Sports Club, while Parkview Sports Club hosts Tuesday, Thursday and Friday sessions.

“At present, focus remains on training activities and not competitions. New students will be required to pay their joining fees and train for free in the first month. Old students will also hit the dojo for a free month’s training,” said Mazibuko.

Strict Covid-19 protocols are followed at training and only those that are vaccinated are allowed to practice.

Mazibuko is also head of the legal commission at the newly formed Zimbabwe National Karate Federation (ZNKF). The federation recently appointed interim provincial committees as it forges ahead with plans to establish solid structures around the country.

The interim provincial chairpersons are Tinyiko Halamani (Harare), Rhodesia Mhosva (Mashonaland Central), Prichard Zishumba (Mashonaland East), Simeon Janji (Mashonaland West), Monica Peters (Masvingo), Greatmans Sibanda (Matabeleland North) and Lloyd Mukucha (Midlands).

– @innocentskizoe