JUST IN: Standard Bank Group makes key appointment

Business Reporter

STANBIC Bank Zimbabwe’s parent company, Standard Bank Group, has appointed Mr Yinka Sanni as its new chief executive for Africa regions and a member of the group leadership council.

The appointment is effective from 15 April 202.

Mr Sanni, the group’s regional chief executive for West Africa, takes over from Sola David-Borha, who is retiring after 31 years of service to the group.

A holder of a degree in Agricultural Economics from the University of Nigeria and an MBA from Obafemi Awolowo University, Mr Sanni has over 30 years of experience in the financial sector across wholesale, retail and asset management.

“It has been a great honour and privilege to serve and contribute to the growth of the Standard Bank group,” David-Borha said.

“I am delighted to be handing over to Yinka Sanni, an exceptional, authentic and experienced leader who will take the baton forward in driving Africa’s growth.”

David-Borha will remain with the group until the end of June to ensure a successful leadership transition and handover process, said the bank in a latest update.

Standard Bank Group chief executive officer, Sim Tshabalala, has congratulated Sanni on his appointment and paid tribute to David-Borha for her contributions to the group.

Standard Bank group is Africa’s largest bank by assets.