JUST IN… WATCH: BRAVE residents rescue passengers from burning vehicles

Residents watch the burning kombi which was involved in a accident yesterday evening at Masiyephambili and Luveve road

Flora Fadzai Sibanda, Online Reporter

Brave Bulawayo residents yesterday pulled passengers from a burning commuter omnibus after the driver encroached onto the oncoming traffic lane causing a collision with a Madza RS8 vehicle.

TWENTY passengers were injured, four of them seriously, in the accident that occurred at the robot-controlled intersection at Masiyephambili Drive and Luveve Road.

Residents from the nearby Emakhandeni and Lobengula suburbs risked their lives to rescue screaming passengers who were trapped in the burning kombi.

Amateur videos of the rescue are going viral on social media.

The injured people were taken to Mpilo Central Hospital where they are being treated.

The driver of the kombi, Mr Qinisani Ndlovu, is being charged with negligence.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident.

He said the kombi driver tried to overtake cars a number of cars and went into the oncoming lane where he failed to stop his car and crashed into a Madza RS8.

The driver of the Mazda was alone and sustained injuries to his left leg.

“20 people were rushed to Mpilo hospital as they sustained injuries. Of the 20 four are critical. The driver of the omnibus did not sustain any injuries and is being charged with negligence,” said Insp Ncube.

He urged members of the public to drive with caution and consider passengers’ lives.

“Now that we are in the rainy season, vision might be blurred. We urge members of the public to stop on the side of the road or drive slowly until they have a clear vision of the road ahead,” said Insp Ncube.

