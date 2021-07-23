JUST IN: Zec to close offices due to rising Covid-19 cases

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) has announced that it will be closing its offices for two weeks in response to the rising Covid-19 cases countrywide.

In a statement Zec chairperson, Justice Priscilla Chigumba said all Zec offices across the country will be closed from July 26 to August 8.

“It’s here notified for the general public that all Zimbabwe Electoral Commission offices across the country will temporarily close for 14 days from 26 July to 8 August 2021, in response to the rising Covid-19 cases countrywide.

“This is a mitigatory measure to contain further spread of the virus among our internal and external stakeholders. During this period all staff members will be working remotely from their homes, save for critical issues that would require access to the office. The commission encourages its stakeholders to observe the national Covid-19 guidelines, World Health Organisation guildelines and Zec Covid-19 policy during the break,” she said.

Zec is conducting a voter registration exercise across the country.

[email protected]