Kamambo election questioned

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE legality of the 2018 Zifa national elections that ushered in the Felton Kamambo led executive committee has been brought under check following startling revelations that some members of the delegates illegally participated in the voting process.

The elections, supervised by Don Vuma, saw an extra two Premier Soccer League clubs participating in the elections following a 2016 Zifa assembly resolution to increase the number of PSL teams from 16 to 18 but a monumental blunder by the Zifa chief executive officer Joseph Mamutse saw the national association failing to formalise the constitutional amendment with the Sports and Recreation Commission in terms of the SRC Act, rendering the November 2016 resolution to increase the number of PSL teams null and void.

A legal expert said if it was indeed true that Zifa never ratified the changes with the SRC, then the 2018 elections were a legal nullity and the results were of no force.

To rely on a wrong document to conduct an election will in essence render the election a nullity, it is as if the election was never there in the first place. It is like relying on a wrong section of law to make a certain decision, that in fact renders the decision a nullity, said the lawyer.