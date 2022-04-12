“Kelly Khumalo left me bankrupt”. . . expensive but worth it says Mai TT

Showbiz Reporter

Newly-wed, comedian Mai TT has said hiring South African musician Kelly Khumalo to perform at her wedding was one of the most expensive things on her US$100 000 budget, but it was worth every dollar.

Worth it, it was as Kelly put on a great show. In fact, her performance was better than most shows where audiences pay to watch SA acts in action. Watching her, one could tell that she wanted to be there and was in a celebratory mood.

“One of the expensive things at our wedding was bringing Kelly Khumalo here. It was worth it at the end of the day as it was my daughters’ dream just to hug her. I’m also a huge fan of hers, I fell in love with her on Empini.

“Dear Kelly, you left us bankrupt, but it’s ok sisi, it was worth it,” wrote Mai TT on her Facebook page as he reflected on her wedding that was held on Saturday.

“Having you grace our wedding is a memory we will cherish. Thank you.”

She said when they chose Kelly, they were not just looking for entertainment, but rather, they wanted someone who would tell their story.

“We were not just looking for entertainment, but we were telling a story through our wedding. That’s why we had this powerful vocal Goddess at our wedding. She resonates with my life in so many ways, but still, she rises.

“One of the strongest women I know and respect. Just her being there was more than enough. Once more, thank you Kelly Khumalo,” wrote an appreciative Mai TT.