Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

ACTION at the Khanyisile basketball tournament gets underway on Friday evening with the programme expected to extend into Sunday.

Khanyisile Sports Centre is the venue for the national competition.

The competition, which is being organised by Big Five Events, is meant to fundraise for the renovation of the Khanyisile Sports Centre outside court.

According to the tournament rules, all pool games are 20 minutes per half running clock serve for the last three minute which is a stopping clock only of the score lines less than 10 points on the 17th minute.

Semifinals and finals will be full games.

Women’s teams that have confirmed participation are Lakers, JBC, UZ Sparks, Bulawayo City Towers and Great Zimbabwe University.

In the veterans’ category teams that will battle it out are Legends, Clippers select, Unicorns, Gweru Legends, Mbare Bulls and Harare Sons.

The senior men category will feature Legends, Lakers, JBC, Vic Falls Panthers, Falcons, Mavericks, Giants, Wolves and GZU.

Big Five Events comprises of Kimble Rogers, Barry Bedder, Emity Smooth and Mark Vusani.

Fixtures

Day 1

16:00 City Towers v Glen Lodge

16: 50 Mzansi v Highlanders

17:40 Giants v Mavericks

18:39 Clippers v Gweru Legends

19:20 Lakers v Legends

20:10 JBC v Mzansi

21:00 JBC v Wolves

Day 2

08:00 Falcons v B Select MB

08:50 Glen Lodge v UZ Sparks FB

09:40 Gweru Legends v Unicorns L

10:30 Giants v JBC MB

11:20 Highlanders v JBC FA

12:00 Mbare Bulls v Clippers L

12:50 B Select v Lakers MA

13:40 Wolves v Mavericks MB

14:30 UZ Sparks v Bulawayo City Towers FB

15:20 Legends v Falcons MA

16:00 Unicorns v Mbare Bulls L

16:50 B Select v Legends

17:40 Falcons v Lakers MA

18:30 Semis FA1 v FB2

19:30 Semis FB1 v FA2

20:30 Wolves v Giants MB

21:20 JBC v Mavericks MB

Day 3

08:00 Semis MA1 v MB2

09:15 Semis MB1 v MA2

10:30 Clippers v Unicorns L

11:20 Gweru Select v Mbare Bulls

12:00 Finals Women

13:30 Finals Men

15: 00 Presentations

[email protected]