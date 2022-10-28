The Chronicle
Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter
ACTION at the Khanyisile basketball tournament gets underway on Friday evening with the programme expected to extend into Sunday.
Khanyisile Sports Centre is the venue for the national competition.
The competition, which is being organised by Big Five Events, is meant to fundraise for the renovation of the Khanyisile Sports Centre outside court.
According to the tournament rules, all pool games are 20 minutes per half running clock serve for the last three minute which is a stopping clock only of the score lines less than 10 points on the 17th minute.
Semifinals and finals will be full games.
Women’s teams that have confirmed participation are Lakers, JBC, UZ Sparks, Bulawayo City Towers and Great Zimbabwe University.
In the veterans’ category teams that will battle it out are Legends, Clippers select, Unicorns, Gweru Legends, Mbare Bulls and Harare Sons.
The senior men category will feature Legends, Lakers, JBC, Vic Falls Panthers, Falcons, Mavericks, Giants, Wolves and GZU.
Big Five Events comprises of Kimble Rogers, Barry Bedder, Emity Smooth and Mark Vusani.
Fixtures
Day 1
16:00 City Towers v Glen Lodge
16: 50 Mzansi v Highlanders
17:40 Giants v Mavericks
18:39 Clippers v Gweru Legends
19:20 Lakers v Legends
20:10 JBC v Mzansi
21:00 JBC v Wolves
Day 2
08:00 Falcons v B Select MB
08:50 Glen Lodge v UZ Sparks FB
09:40 Gweru Legends v Unicorns L
10:30 Giants v JBC MB
11:20 Highlanders v JBC FA
12:00 Mbare Bulls v Clippers L
12:50 B Select v Lakers MA
13:40 Wolves v Mavericks MB
14:30 UZ Sparks v Bulawayo City Towers FB
15:20 Legends v Falcons MA
16:00 Unicorns v Mbare Bulls L
16:50 B Select v Legends
17:40 Falcons v Lakers MA
18:30 Semis FA1 v FB2
19:30 Semis FB1 v FA2
20:30 Wolves v Giants MB
21:20 JBC v Mavericks MB
Day 3
08:00 Semis MA1 v MB2
09:15 Semis MB1 v MA2
10:30 Clippers v Unicorns L
11:20 Gweru Select v Mbare Bulls
12:00 Finals Women
13:30 Finals Men
15: 00 Presentations