Kinah The Music ready for Soul CookOut

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

AFRO-POP artiste and session guitarist Kinah The Music (born Shekinah Ndlovu) says he is ready for the third edition of the Soul Cook Out slated for October 29 in Bulawayo.

The event, that will see soul, jazz, Rn’B merging with good food, will be run under the theme “For the Grown and Sexy” at The Barn.

The genres are usually connected to mature audiences since they sometimes contain adult themes.

Kinah The Music expressed excitement saying he is readying his set for the event.

“I’m quite ready as rehearsals are in progress. I’m setting up an excellent playlist with a touch of old school with a twist and some soul to it,” said the guitarist.

Event curator and radio personality, Possenti Sikosana said the event was necessitated by the need to cover a niche of a list of genres not usually played at many events in the precinct.

“The first Soul Cook Out took place in May 2017 at the Waterfront and had PrayerSoul performing. He had just launched his album and was coming to introduce it to Bulawayo. By then, I was presenting the Soul Affair show on Skyz Metro FM and growing my brand as a Soul/Rnb/Jazz DJ.

“I noticed that there were very few events where I’d comfortably play my type of music so I opted to create my own event. In the long run, it was modelled to be an event that would give the artistes in those genres a platform to perform for people that understand their music. The idea was to have them eventually be able to make some money from their careers while interacting with their followers,” narrated Sikosana.

He said various food stalls with different cuisines will characterise the event as they want to give attendees a memorable experience.

The Soul CookOut complements other food, drink and music events such as the Munch n Sip and the Meet&Grill. Sikosana said they are open to collaborating with other soul/R&B and jazz artistes in Bulawayo as they are keen to give them a chance. – @eMKlass_49