Land degradation cause for concern

Boitumelo Makhurane, Chronicle Reporter

THE Environmental Management Agency (Ema) has appealed to residents to desist from illegal activities that lead to land degradation.

The massive land degradation in the country has become a cause for concern.

Precious lives of both humans and animals are being lost to accidents caused by numerous open pits dug and left uncovered by sand poachers.

Ema Matabeleland South manager Mr Descent Ndlovu said most of the people involved in environmental degradation activities usually leave open pits and do not restore the land afterwards.

“Most of those involved in activities like sand poaching and brick moulding that lead to land degradation usually leave open pits and never think of rehabilitating the land afterwards,’’ he said.

Most of the miners of sand and clay do so from undesignated points and do not rehabilitate the land afterwards.

“The abandoned sites are characterised by severe land degradation, with huge open pits which are a death trap to human beings and animals. Farmers continue to lose cattle to illegal miners who dig pits resulting in cattle falling into those pits,’’ said Mr Ndlovu.

He urged residents to stop abusing the environment warning those conducting illegal activities that the law will soon catch up with them.

“We appeal to residents to stop abusing the environment which we should bequeath to future generations. We are all stakeholders as citizens and should therefore take action against environmental degradation,’’ said Mr Ndlovu.

He said Ema on its part was forcing some of the culprits to rehabilitate the destroyed land and those who were defiant were being prosecuted.

“We have engaged with the security personnel to help us fight land degradation. Mining activities should be regulated to protect the environment,” he said.

Matabeleland North Ema provincial manager Mrs Chipo Mpofu-Zuze said land degradation was rampant in Bubi and Umguza districts where most of the illegal activities are taking place.

She said that the illegal sand poachers, transporters, roadside sand sellers and brick moulders activities were causing serious land degradation.

Illegal panners are arguably one of the major drivers of land degradation activities.

Last month, Government was forced to intervene and stop panning activities at Matopos Research Institute Farm that were threatening international research work aimed at improving agriculture in Southern Africa and beyond. — @Boity104.