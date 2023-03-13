Last chance to register as a voter

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) yesterday commenced its final mobile voter registration blitz, budgeted at $24 billion, which coincides with the Civil Registry Department’s mobile issuance of national documents programme also targeting potential voters.

While the electoral body is conducting the last push to ensure no one is left behind in the electoral processes, the Civil Registry Department seeks to assist citizens with smooth access to birth certificates and IDs.

Political players and civil society organisations have in the past called for both institutions to streamline their operations as failure to access IDs was blamed for citizens not registering to vote.

Zimbabwe is gearing towards 2023 harmonised elections and President Mnangagwa last month gazetted the final delimitation report, which marks the country’s constituencies and wards.

To streamline and harmonise operations with ZEC, the Civil Registry Department has extended its business hours and will open offices on weekends during the 10-day registration period.

The biometric voter registration programme will run until 21 March and the electoral management body has released a schedule on where its teams will be on particular days.

The electoral commission has also deployed voter educators to sensitise the public of their right to vote.

For one to participate in the electoral processes, they should be 18-years old, possess a national identity card (metal, plastic or waiting pass with the holder’s picture when going to register.

A valid Zimbabwean passport can also be presented as an alternative to ID cards and they should produce proof of residence. The commission has said persons whose national IDs are inscribed “ALIEN” and eligible to register should have long birth certificates indicating where they were born.

In a statement yesterday, the Civil Registry Department said with effect from today until the end of the voter registration exercise, registry will be issuing national documents.

“The Civil Registry Department wishes to advise its valued clients and stakeholders that the department is conducting a mobile registration exercise from 12 to 21 March 2023 in conjunction with the ZEC mobile biometric voter registration blitz,”.

“Mobile teams have been deployed across the country to augment the existing static registry offices.

“This programme is meant to provide citizens with an opportunity to obtain national identity documents, which will enable them to register as voters in the upcoming 2023 harmonised general elections.”

The department said the exercise is targeting citizens who have attained 18 years of age intending to register as voters and those who lost identity documents and are eligible to register as voters.

The registry said members of the public can access the services from their district offices countrywide and mobile teams. It has increased operating hours from 8am to 4pm to 7AM until 7PM during weekdays and on weekends offices will open from 7am to 5pm.

Responding to Chronicle, ZEC deputy chairperson Ambassador Rodney Kiwa said all citizens should take advantage of the ongoing mobile voter registration, as it is the last blitz before the country holds harmonised elections.

“However, voter registration for the harmonised elections will continue at the ZEC 68 district and 10 provincial centres until two days after the proclamation date of the elections. $24 billion has been budgeted for the mobile voter registration exercise,” said Ambassador Kiwa.

In Bulawayo yesterday, scores of people visited various registration centres to get registered while others were transferring from one polling station to the other after relocating.

Among the new registrants in Bulawayo was Mr Nathan Gadzi from Njube suburb, who last voted in 1980.

“I was out of the country. I have been a resident in South Africa and I only returned here in 2019. I participated in the first general election that was held in 1980. So, I left after the country attained independence and I have been living in South Africa ever since,” he said.

“I married a South African woman and my children are in South Africa but I felt it was time to come back home. So, registering to vote will enable me to enjoy my full rights as a citizen of Zimbabwe,” said Mr Gadzi, who was registering at Egodini registration centre.

Another new registrant, Mr Jonas Ndlovu, said his religious beliefs had previously prevented him from registering to vote.

“I grew up in a Christian family and it was our belief that we should not participate in political issues but now I have a different understanding. I have to vote as this is my right. I also want to make a difference with my vote,” said Mr Ndlovu.

Ms Sithembinkosi Zondo who was registering to vote in Nkulumane said her husband influenced her.

“I was disinterested in political matters but my husband is the one who pushed us to register to vote. He said even the children who have turned 18 should register to vote and drove us here so that we can register to vote,” said Ms Zondo.

Her husband, Mr Antony Mguni said voting is a constitutional right that no citizen should take lightly.

He said ZEC should be commended for bringing voter registration closer to communities.

“This is a welcome move for ZEC to bring this programme closer to the people. I hope this is the same for those living in rural areas as rural communities are faced with such challenges as having to walk up to 15km to access registration centres,” he said.

Mr Mguni said it was critical for the voter registration programme to be streamlined with the issuance of identity cards.

“I thought it would have been better if they coincided this process with the issuance of IDs. Because we have children that have attained 18 years but do not have IDs and they can’t register without them,” he said.

“It will be difficult for them to first queue at Msitheli and come back and register as voters which is strenuous.”

Another resident Mr Keith Munyengeterwa said he relocated and wanted to change his polling station. He said the mobile voter registration exercise has enabled him to get a chance.

“I’m here to change my polling station, I changed my place of residence. It’s one right to register to vote and that right should not be taken away from anyone. So, people have to come in their numbers so that they can choose whom they think should lead them,” he said.–@nqotshili