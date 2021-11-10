Breaking News
Zimbabwe - Mozambique hold Joint Permanent ...

LATEST: Bulawayo artistes host own show

10 Nov, 2021 - 15:11 0 Views
0 Comments
The Chronicle

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

CREATIVES will tell you that for shows to be hosted, promoters and organisers are needed but a quartet of Bulawayo artistes are changing that norm.

Luminous, Indigo Saint, Brintz and Rockie Doub will be hosting their own show on the 4th of December. Dubbed the 4-4 Show, the artistes are on a drive to monetise their craft as well as try out their organising skills.

Indigo Saint

One of the artistes Luminous said that the quartet was ready to dazzle crowds at the event which will be held at the Bulawayo Public Library (BPL).

“We’ve been preparing well for the event. Everyone is pulling in their weight. We booked the venue, secured sound last week and did a cinematic trailer to announce the event. What’s left now is to sell tickets.

“We’re all working on our sets and the response from people has been positive,” said Luminous.

Complementary to the artistes’ efforts to raise funds for the event has been Ekasi magazine’s fiscal help. – @eMKlass_49

