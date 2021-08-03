LATEST: Covid-19 claims 52 lives

Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Reporter

FIFTY-two people succumbed to Covid-19 yesterday as the country recorded 1 309 new cases in the last 24-hour reporting period.

The country has so far recorded 110 855 cases, 3 635 deaths and 79 420 recoveries. The national recovery rate stands at 72 percent with active cases going down to 27 800

Harare recorded 22 deaths each followed by Manicaland which had seven deaths. Midlands recorded five deaths while Bulawayo, Mashonaland East and Masvingo recorded four deaths each.

Three people succumbed to Covid-19 in Mashonaland West while two people died in Mashonaland Central. Matabeleland North recorded the least number with one death having been recorded.

All the cases are local transmissions.

The vaccination programme is continuing countrywide with 1 674 710 people having received the first dose while 798 880 people got the second jab.

A total of 20 598 people received their first jab yesterday and 19 651 their second. The seven-day rolling average for new cases fell to 1 558 yesterday from 1 664.

As of August 1, 2021 at 3PM, there were 727 people were hospitalised with 81 new admissions. Thirty-three people were admitted in intensive care units (ICU) while 435 had mild to moderate symptoms. Sixty-seven patients had severe symptoms while 192 were asymptomatic.

Mashonaland East recorded the highest number of 221 cases following by Manicaland with 189 cases. Harare had 153 cases with Bulawayo recording 142 cases.

Masvingo had 141 cases while Midlands had 134 cases.

Matabeleland North recorded 125 cases while Mashonaland West had 109 new cases. Mashonaland Central recorded 66 new cases while Matabeleland South recorded the least number with 29 cases.

“As of August 2, 2021, Zimbabwe, has now recorded 110 855 confirmed cases, 79 420 recoveries and 3 635 deaths,” reads the statement.