JUST IN: Willard Katsande joins Sekhukhune United

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

FORMER Warriors’ captain Willard Katsande has reportedly penned a two-year deal with newly promoted DStv Premier Soccer League side Sekhukhune United after being discarded by Kaizer Chiefs in July.

Katsande, who spent a decade at Chiefs where he won a number of accolades, was deemed excess to requirements by Chiefs after the Caf Champions League final against Egyptian giants Al Ahly on July 17.

Online publication FARpost reported that Katsande was also on the wish list of Durban club AmaZulu, who will be debuting in the Caf Champions League this season, Moroka Swallows and Stellenbosch.

The gritty midfielder opted for Sekhukhune, who made him a generous offer.

At Sekhukhune, Katsande links up with fellow countrymen, eccentric goalkeeper and captain Tapuwa Kapini, and other new signings, winger Talent Chawapiwa, who was offloaded by AmaZulu, and Jimmy Dzingai.

Defender McClive Phiri and forward Walter Musona have reportedly been released by the newly promoted side. – @ZililoR