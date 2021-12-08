LATEST: Government purchases more buses

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

THE new dispensation under the leadership of President Mnangagwa has seen 1 500 new buses being purchased as part of efforts to rebuild the country.

In a statement on his twitter page, President Mnangagwa said 500 buses had already been delivered while the remaining 1 000 were set to come.

“The number don’t lie. Since I became President, we have put 500 brand new Zupco buses on the road. We have already bought 1 000 more. Don’t let anyone tell you that Zimbabwe isn’t rebuilding,” he said.

In a video President Mnangagwa said: “The accelerated implementation of the Devolution and Decentralisation Agenda must see the management of Zupco deploying more buses to all parts of the country, informed by the mantra, “leaving no one and no place behind”.

Last year Government banned pirate taxis and kombis in order to pave way for a smooth transport system in the country.

Government directed that all public transport operators that want to provide urban transport should be registered with Zupco.

