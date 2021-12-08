COVID 19: Cases surge in Zimbabwe

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

DAILY Covid-19 cases continue to increase in Zimbabwe with the country recording 4031 new cases and five deaths as of yesterday according to the Ministry of Health and Child Care.

With the Omicron virus detected in the country, Zimbabwe now has 145 632 confirmed cases, including 129 006 recoveries and 4 718 deaths.

To date a total of 6,7 million people have been vaccinated against Covid-19 with 3,8 million having received their first dose and 2,9 million receiving their second dose as at December 7.

According to the report Harare recorded the highest number of new cases with 1 176 followed by Mashonaland East with 601 and then Mashonaland West with 429. Manicaland recorded 409 cases followed by Masvingo with 356 and then Bulawayo with 342.

In her post Cabinet briefing on Tuesday Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said the Government was concerned with the recent jump in daily Covid-19 infections.

On Monday the country recorded more than 2 555 new infections while the previous day only 523 cases had been recorded.

The rise in Covid-19 infections comes at a time when Zimbabwe, among other nations, has started to record the new Omicron variant, which the World Health Organisation (WHO) described as a variant of concern given its perceived risks.

“Cabinet notes, with concern, that there has been a sharp increase in the average total number of new cases reported per day during the past two weeks. Government therefore calls upon citizens to strictly observe the national and World Health Organisation (WHO) Covid-19 protocols, most importantly the regulations contained in Statutory Instrument (SI) 267 announced last week, which will be strictly enforced. Focus continues to be on preventing a fourth wave of the Covid-19 outbreak,” she said.

She said as part of additional measures the Government will be establishing vaccination sites at the main intra and inter-city bus termini, so as to ensure that those not vaccinated but wish to do so can have doses administered before they board the public transport. Minister Mutsvangwa said a time will come where people will not be allowed to board public transport without a valid vaccination card. She said the Ministry of Health and Child Care will continue to collaborate with the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education on the vaccination blitz of the 16-to-17-year age group in schools.

She said 1.25 million doses of Sinopharm vaccines were delivered on December 6 constituting the first batch of the 2.5 million doses that have been procured. The remaining 1.25 million vaccines of the doses are expected before the end of the week. The country is also expecting a donation of one million doses from the People’s Republic of China.

@DubeMatutu