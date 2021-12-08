LATEST: JSC temporarily closes courts for fumigation

Patrick Chitumba, Midlands Bureau Chief

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has temporarily closed its courts across the country for two days to allow fumigation and contact tracing, as cases of Covid-19 continue to surge among its employees.

The courts will be closed today and tomorrow with court business expected to commence on Friday.

The courts are being closed to allow for fumigation, contact tracing and testing, and facilitate isolation for those affected.

JSC Head of Corporate services Mrs Constance Makoni- Thodhlana confirmed the development in an interview.

“The JSC has announced that its head office in Harare, Harare Civil Court, Harare Magistrates Court (Rotten Row), Mbare Courts, Tredgold Court in Bulawayo, Gweru Criminal, Gwanda Civil and Criminal Courts, Plumtree and Mutawatawa Courts. Shurugwi, Chitungwiza, Goromonzi, Norton, Rusape, Chegutu, Inyathi, Kadoma and Mutare Civil and Criminal Courts will be closed today and tomorrow.

“The temporary closure on Wednesday the 8th and Thursday 9th of December 2021 is to allow for disinfection of premises, testing, contact tracing and adherence to all COVID-19 protocols to contain the continued spread of the virus,” she said.

Mrs Makoni- Thodhlana said business will resume on Friday.

“All matters set down for Wednesday, 8 December 2021 are automatically rolled over to Friday, 10 December 2021 while those set down for Thursday, 9 December 2021 are automatically rolled over to Monday, 13 December 2021,” she said.

More to follow……..