LATEST: Jazz revival as free shows lined up in Mzilikazi

AS people are slowly but surely getting into the groove of attending live performances, artistes are organising shows and Bulawayo jazz band, Mazi A Moyo is not being left behind.

On Saturday, Greenspan in Mzilikazi will host music lovers for a music night out.

The festivities will continue to Sunday where Afro Jazz and Blues Classics lovers will be catered for.

The band’s spokesperson Langton Msonda Ndhlovu promised a night of musical excellence where revellers will enjoy a free show.

“People should expect entertainment of the highest order especially after a long time of inactivity as far as shows are concerned. It’s a mixed bag of genres really and Sunday will strictly be a jazz set-up for international and local Jazz,” said Msonda.

Ramsey Kay will back the Mazi A Moyo band for the shows with revellers also set to enjoy food and beverages at the establishment. – @eMKlass_49

 

 

