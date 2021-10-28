LATEST: Themba Gorimbo to fight in UAE

The Chronicle

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE’S top mixed martial arts (MMA) fighters Themba Gorimbo and Sylvester Chipfumbu will attend weigh-ins on Thursday ahead of their Friday night fights in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The South African-based duo is fighting for the first-time in the UAE Warriors’ series, which attracts some of the best mixed martial artists from developed countries.

Chipfumbu will fight in the main event at the UAE Warriors 24 in a title match against Brazilian UAE Warriors bantamweight champion Vinicius de Oliveira.

Oliveira, with an impressive record of 16-2-0, will be defending the title he won in March at the UAE Warriors 18 against Xavier Alaoui.

Chipfumbu has a record of 7-2-0 and heads into the fight bubbling with confidence following his UFC 85 title win against Faeez Jacobs in May.

Gorimbo will fight in an undercard against a replacement opponent Handesson Ferreira of Brazil, whose record is 16-3-0.

Gorimbo was initially billed to fight Russia’s Ramazan Kuramagomedov. – @ZililoR

