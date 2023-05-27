Leah Ndebele promise more songs to fans

GOSPEL Musician Leah Ndebele promises his fans more entertainment in fellowship. Affectionately known “Isdudla se Lupane”, Leah grew up and did her primary school at Gobhi in Lupane where the passion to sing immersed.

At a tender age the love for being a vocalist grew strong as she got the role to lead her primary school choir. After finishing her studies in Lupane, Leah moved to Bulawayo and managed to record and release one song titled “Bambelela ku Jesu” in 2008 at Pioneer House. In search of greener pastures she went to South Africa and met Issabel Moyo whom they became joint team The Vessels.

One albulm with twelve songs was a job welldone under The Vessels in 2015 in South Africa. Due to sickness Leah came back to Zimbabwe in 2018 where she started everything anew as a solo artiste. In 2021 she launched one of her successful single songs “I Got Joy” under Artist and Events Management(AEM) and it reached the borders of South Africa and Botswana, the song got nominated first in the Favourite Annually Awards in South Africa last December.

Speaking with Chronicle Showbiz, Leah promised a banger to her fans as she is working into her third single “Ingubo” which is set to be launched this September. “I am very grateful to my fans who support me in bad and good situations, hence for your loyalty and trust in me I promise to give you my best in fellowship songs”.