Leslie Kampila makes waves in SA

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

AFRO/Rnb/Dance/house artiste Leslie Luwizhi Kampila has made waves with his latest offering, which last week was the most requested song on SA Music TV hitting number one on the Top 20 chart.

The track titled Kumnandi features reigning Bulawayo Arts Awards (BAA) People’s Choice Award winner Msiz’kay.

Said Leslie: “Kumnandi video has gained much traction in South Africa becoming the most requested song on SA MUSIC TV last week. Those with OpenView decoders can attest to seeing the song trending there daily.

“The song has also now been playlisted on SABC 1 as well Ke Yona TV. Currently, l’m working on a collaboration with the multi-platinum award-winning duo Kutklose that churned out hits like Twisted with Keith sweat and Nobody,” he said.

Leslie said other projects set for release this year will feature Afrotaintment producers Drumetic Boys, Vuyo Brown, Novuyo Seagirl and other surprise artistes.

Leslie, a singer, songwriter and recording artiste began singing from an early age in a church choir, where his gift was discovered. His major highlights in live performances include sharing the stage with big names like Joe Nina, Sanii Makhalima, Ringo Madlingozi and Alexio Kawara.

In 2019, he released his debut album titled Timeless Classics under the record label, Firefox Music. The album had great reviews that saw songs like Nguwe Na, Run Away From Love and Don’t Take Your Love Away reaching number 1 on local chart shows. He was also awarded the Best afro soul gong for the song, Inde Lendlela, a collaboration with Intercessor.

@mthabisi_mthire