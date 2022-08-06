Let’s ensure we have an accident-free holiday

MOST Zimbabwean workers are travelling to their rural homes to be with their families during the Heroes and Defence Forces Holidays.

Some companies closed early yesterday to enable workers to travel to their various destinations.

It is during such public holidays that the country has in the past witnessed an increase in road traffic accidents.

We therefore want at this juncture to appeal to motorists and drivers of public transport to exercise extreme caution on our roads to minimise accidents.

Those driving should give themselves adequate time to travel to avoid speeding.

Buses should avoid overloading and bus operators should ensure drivers are not overworked as most of the accidents are as a result of fatigue.

Motorists should also avoid drinking and driving.

We therefore want to call on the police manning roadblocks to ensure only sober drivers are allowed behind the wheel.

Passengers on their part should report reckless drivers at the nearest police station or roadblock.

It has been established that most road traffic accidents are as a result of human error which means they can be avoided.

We want to once again appeal to motorists to observe all traffic rules and regulations and only celebrate after arriving at their destinations.

Zimbabweans will on Monday pay tribute to the country’s gallant sons and daughters who sacrificed their lives to liberate the country when they commemorate the Heroes Day and on Tuesday they again pay tribute to men and women that continue to guard jealously the country’s territorial integrity when they commemorate the Defence Forces Day.

The main celebrations will be in Harare but provinces will have similar celebrations in their respective areas.

The nation will gather at different Heroes Acres including the national shrine in Harare to pay homage to the country’s heroes and heroines who paid with their lives to liberate the country.

President Mnangagwa who is also the Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, will preside over the main Heroes and Defence Forces commemorations in Harare.

We are therefore appealing to all those travelling to ensure an accident-free holiday as we honour our heroes and heroines.