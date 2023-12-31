liveblog# President Mnangagwa attends thanksgiving and dedication service for Zimbabwe

President Mnangagwa (middle) with Bishop Andrew Wutaunashe (left) and Bishop Nehemiah Mutendi as Bishop Abel Sande (kneeling) prays for the nation at the 2020-2021 National Thanksgiving and Dedication Service at the ZITF in Bulawayo

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa is today attending the seventh edition of the annual National Thanksgiving and Dedication Service at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre (ZIEC) in Bulawayo.

The morning service will take place in Hall 4 at the Trade Fair grounds and is open to all denominations.

The church service is being organised by the Faith for the Nation Campaign — an inter-denominational grouping of local churches.

Its significance is that it is a platform where believers meet the country’s leadership to intercede for the nation, an ingredient that is pivotal to the rise of any nation.

The first edition of the Zimbabwe National Thanksgiving and Dedication Service was held in December 2017 after the birth of the Second Republic under the leadership of President Mnangagwa.

President Mnangagwa has graced the event every year.

Also expected is Acting President, Constantino Chiwenga, Minister of State for Bulawayo Province Judith Ncube among other Government officials.

14:30 President Mnangagwa concludes his address by wishing the country a prosperous 2024

14:27 Citing a bible verse, Faith without works is dead, President Mnangagwa urges the church to continue implementing developmental projects countrywide.

14:22 President Mnangagwa says despite sanctions, Zimbabwe is the fastest growing economy in the Sadc Region

14:19 “We must be self confident as a people” stresses President Mnangagwa citing that at all State universities, innovation hubs are now being set up to build the nation

14:18 Before the Second Republic, a US$1.9billion tender was issued to construct the Beitbridge-Harare highway, but his administration cancelled that and gave contracts to five local firms who performed beyond expectations.

By that, it demonstrates that Ilizwe lakhiwa ngabanikazi

14:16 President Mnangagwa says God continues to bless Zimbabwe with peace and development citing Hwange Station Unit 7 and 8, Gwayi Shangani projects among notable milestones

14:11 Giving his personal account of massive infrastrucure development, he said he recently travelled from Bikita and was amazed by the level of development

14:10 President Mnangagwa again expresses Government appreciation to the role of the church towards national development

14:07 The President says Zimbabwe is a friend to all and an enemy to none, amid deafening noise of approval from the congregation

14:06 “We have the responsibility to develop out country brick by brick, stone upon stone” says the president saying he is happy that the majority of Zimbabweans have embraced the popular philosophy

14:04 He adds among us, there are people who wish that foreigners would flock to construct Zimbabwe but is quick to say Nyika Inovakwa nevene vayo.

14:03 The President says among the congregants, there are people who have lived their lives under sanctions, but says with or without sanctions, the country will still progress

14:01 He stresses that 2023 was peaceful and urges the nation to embrace Gods provision.

“Lets us be strong and be united because the Lord says I am with you” says President Mnangagwa. He adds that since the advent of the Second Republic, the country has been food secure and that shows God is with Zimbabwe

13:58 President Mnangagwa adds that as the nation reflects on 2023, the country should be grateful to what God has done for the nation. “He has brought us this far, lets all say Ebenezer” says the President

13:56 He extends his gratitude to foreign delegates for attending the service

13:54 He applaudes the church for gathering the nation in the spirit of love and unity

13:55 “At this gathering God is with us” says President Mnangagwa

13:54 The President says the Dedication service is a power full platform that unites the nation

13:53 President Mnangagwa says the country is grateful for the rains and prevailing peace.

He says it is imprerative for the nation to thank God for giving the country an opportunity to be alive today.

He says he trusts God that tomorrow he will be alive.

13:50 President Mnangagwa says he is grateful to be have been invited to the service.

He says the will of God has prevailed and he has been invited even if he is on his annual leave.

He says after noticing the scorching heat in the country he invited church leaders to the State House and prayed for the rains and suddenly it rained and he said HALLELUAH

13:44 President Mnangagwa begins his address by saying the First Lady Dr Auxilia Mnangagwa was eager to attend the gathering but this morning many people thronged thier residency to leave their grandchildren to spend time with her

13:41 President Mnangagwa has taken to the podium to give his key note address at the seventh edition of the annual National Thanksgiving and Dedication Service at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre in Bulawayo

13:40 I also want to thank the church for praying for me during my recent wedding. He concludes his remarks

13:39 Lets support our president who hase given us this latitude to congregate together regardless off denomination. Even now that the President is on leave he has kept his promise and is here with you to welcome the New Year.

13:38 Our guest of honour is a devout Christian and a God fearing man. He has stood his ground that the country is anchored on a Christian background

13:37 He concludes his speech by introducing President Mnangagwa

13:35 The president has launched several projects that are spread countrywide targeting even the most remote places. We are leaving no one and no stone unturned. Iwe neni tinebasa

13:33 We want to achieve an upper-middle-income economy before 2030. As Zimbabweans we can do it and the president has opened up the channels to do so.

13:32 Government is grateful to the church for prayers of peace and develeopment. I want to congratulate our guest of honour in his resounding victory in the harmonised elections.

13:31 I want to commend the organisers of this event in maintaining consistency. This was incepted in 2017

13:30 We are at the end of the year alive and in good health and we are hopeful for a progressive 2024. This year’s thanksgiving theme resonates with our pholosophy: Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo

13:27 He begins by acknowledging the presence of President Mnangagwa and the significance of his attendance

13:25 The Acting President is now at the podium

13:23 She concludes her remarks by introducing Acting President Chiwenga

13:22 She speaks about the drug and substance abuse scourge that is plaguing the nation. She says there are several battles in the war against drugs and substances and the church must complement Government efforts to combat the epidemic

13:18 Minister Moyo says the Second Republic has found a Century old problem that has and is a nightmare to Bulawayo province by excelarating the Gwayi Shangani project

13:16 She says she is thankful for God’s unconditional love in ushering the country through 2023

13:13 Bulawayo Provincial Minister Cde Judith Ncube has taken to the podium to give her address.

13:09 Addressing congregates, the Zimbabwe Chiefs Council president Chief Mtshana Khumalo says Chiefs appreciate the invite to the National Thanks Giving and Dedication Service adding that the church appreciates efforts they are doing in the communities. He applaudes President Mnangagwa for attending all seven editions of the annual service

11:32 To all that seek the truth and to all the detractors of the nation let it be known that President Mnangagwa will go down in history for all the development and achievements he has done.

He is a true leader and we must acknowledge all he has done. All this he did through the aid of God.

11:30 People in Zimbabawe should thank God for the blessing bestowed upon the country and that blessing is President Mnangagwa.

11:27 He says the church will rally behind the President and his government and should not be concerned about detractors as Zimbabwe is on the right trajectory to becoming an upper-middle-income economy

11:21 Rev Wutawunashe says the country has strong pillars for economic development to attain Vision 2030

11:20 He also commends Zimbabwe for upholding peace during the harmonised elections

11:19 He commends the President for his relentless effort in unifying the nation through national peace and reconciliation programmes.

11:17 Rev Wutawunashe says God blessed Zimbabwe with tremendous progress and development in 2023 under the leadership of President Mnangagwa.

11:10 Reverend Andrew Wutawunashe welcomes the Presidium, Government officials, civic leaders, denominational church leaders, congregants as well as the business community.

11:00 President Mnangagwa and Acting President Dr Constantino Chiwenga have arrived at ZITF for the Seventh National Thanksgiving and Dedication Service. They are greeted with the singing of the National Anthem.

09:28 Congregants from various churches are gathering at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair to celebrate the Seventh National Thanks giving and Dedication Service event. This year’s event is being held under the theme: Let us unite and continue working hard with God’s help to build and develop our nation.