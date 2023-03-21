Local artistes to share stage with reggae outfit UB40

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

LOCAL artistes Mimmie Tarukwana, Sylent Nqoe and The Voice South Africa 2017 runner-up Josh Ansley are set to perform alongside British contemporary reggae outfit, UB40 at Old Hararians Sports Club in the capital city on Africa Day.

This will be the second time that UB40 comes to Zimbabwe after making their maiden appearance in 1982.

Event organiser Walter Wanyanya of Ngoma Nehosho Promotions said UB40 fits the bill for the type of entertainment they want to offer.

“As Ngoma Nehosho, one of our goals is to produce live events that are of a certain standard and UB40 fits perfectly into that agenda. This is not the first time that we’re curating something of this magnitude because we’ve hosted acts such as Joss Stone, Hugh Masekela, Prime Circle as well as producing the Stanbic Bank Jacaranda Music Festival annually,” Wanyanya said.

He said preparations for the event which is promising to attract people from outside the country are going on well.

“Preparations to host UB40 are going well and the tickets are moving faster than we expected. This is very encouraging because it means that our people are getting into the culture of buying tickets in advance. This is great as it helps us a lot in the planning process because when we know the numbers that we’re dealing with, we can prepare for the show so much better.”

UB40 founding member Ali Campbell said he is ready to party with local fans.

“Zimbabwe, we can’t wait to party with you guys on the 25th of May. UB40 ft Ali Campbell will be in Zimbabwe at Old Hararians Sports Ground. Super excited to party with you all,” tweeted Campbell.

The “One in ten” hit-makers have broken up and made up countless times in the past and this has led to the rise of UB40 featuring Ali Campbell and Astro, and subsequently, UB40 featuring Ali Campbell name after Campbell and late founding member Astro disbanded and started their solo careers.

Over the years, UB40 has lost some of its founding members which include vocalist Astro, and saxophonist Brian Travers.

Since its formation in 1978, the globe-trotting band has sold over 70 million records to date and has continued in fine form in a career spanning over four decades.

The band has rejigged its yesteryear chart-topping hit “Red Red Wine” which has been added to the new album, “UB45” in allusion to the band attaining 45 years in the music business. – @MbuleloMpofu