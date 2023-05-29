Local poets driving #Operation Faka Isintu Estayileni

Blessing Karubwa, Showbiz Reporter

Poets Ashely Siwela and Nkosilesineke Khumalo from Cowdray Park suburb who perform under the theme, ‘Operation Faka Isintu Estayileni (OFIE)’ say their mission in the arts industry is to rejuvenate the Ndebele culture through their works.

While many artists have used their talents for profit, the poets from Bulawayo say they present their works in an effort to uplift spirits.

Recently, the poets voluntarily performed at an award-giving event at Dakamela Primary School in Nkayi District where they left villagers exhilarated as they were taken aback to the ancient times when Africans used to put on animal skins and scamper around the neighborhoods. Indeed, it was a heady feeling with no mixed emotions as they exalted, praised and shouted the chief’s totems, pacing around the stage whereas audiences who had left their chairs, captured videos and pictures as they stood closely around the poets to ululate and witness from a closer distance.

In a side interview, Siwela said they are promoting ‘Isintu’ under the banner ‘Operation Faka Isintu Estayileni’. Other than using poetry, the pair recently introduced a traditional dress code in a bid to rejuvenate the Ndebele culture. Siwela said they use animal skin to create ethnic clothing for sale.

He said it was in 2011 that he felt inspired to write poems.

“I’m not doing this for money, but I do this to edify my spirit. Ngizwa kungivusa usinga, kungengeza amandla, kungengeza lempilo. Money is just something that I don’t really consider as I do this out of love. I only accept it as a token of appreciation, not as a payment.

“I love our culture too much,” he said.

The 30-year-old poet said he began reciting poetry when he was at Mpopoma High School.

Khumalo said the gift which started as zeal began in 2011 before coming to manifestation in 2018. The 28-year-old poet claimed that Siwela, who later mentored and introduced him to the world of reciting poems, was introduced to him by his fellows who resided in Cowdray Park.

He echoed the same sentiments saying performing makes his spirit filled with peace and relived.

“I started writing novels in 2011 and continued up to 2016. I finally began reciting my own poems in 2018. I write Ndebele or English poems,” said the poet.

The two poets said they also perform at weddings and birthday parties. – @KarubwaTicha