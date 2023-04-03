Long-standing Mangwe councillor eyes Parliament

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Matabeleland South Bureau Chief

AFTER having been a councillor for 22 years, the last five as Mangwe council chairperson, Clr Sindisiwe Nleya is now eyeing a seat in Parliament after participating in recent Zanu-PF primary polls.

Provisional results from Matabeleland South indicate that she won against Hlalani Mguni the incumbent legislator, but Zanu-PF’s Politburo is yet to confirm the result.

At the tender age of 21, Clr Nleya assumed the role of councillor for Ward 4, a position she has held for five consecutive terms. She is probably the youngest councillor to have ever held such a position in Mangwe.

Clr Nleya’s passion for community development led her to become a councillor at such a young age.

Despite having only a secondary level education when she assumed office, she never let this deter her from excelling in community leadership.

In 2018, she graduated with a Bachelor of Science Honours Degree in Peace, Conflict and Governance from Great Zimbabwe University. Clr Nleya was also voted as the first female council chairperson for the local authority, breaking records and setting new standards for women in leadership.

Growing up in Makuzeze Village, Clr Nleya attended Tshitshi Primary School and Tahangana High School for her primary and secondary education, respectively. As a teenager, she was driven by a desire to contribute towards development of her community. She recognised that rural areas often lag behind when it comes to development, and it became her life’s mission to change this narrative.

“It was always my passion to contribute towards developing of my community. People in the rural areas have always been behind when it comes to development and it has been my desire to change that narrative. I was glad when the community voted me in as councillor at such a tender age. It showed me that they believed in me and saw potential in me. From the word go it has always been my desire to ensure that I serve the interests of the community,” she said.

During her 22 years as a councillor, Clr Nleya has made it her priority to modernise her ward and improve the living conditions of community members. She spearheaded the establishment of 13 solar-powered piped water schemes, which has resulted in 118 homesteads in her ward now having tap water.

Institutions have also benefited from the piped water schemes, and four dams have been repaired in her area, improving water supply for livestock.

Community members have started garden and small irrigation projects and brick moulding projects using the water they get from the dams and piped water schemes, providing a reliable source of livelihood for many.

Being a councillor has helped to boost her confidence, especially in a patriarchal society. She believes that community leaders in rural areas should upgrade themselves through education for better governance. Her studies have capacitated her with crucial techniques and skills on how to lead, and she understands a lot about peace and conflict issues. Clr Nleya takes pride in having been able to lead the community for 22 years, and even though she has stood against men in the election process, the community has continuously chosen her.

“My studies have capacitated me with crucial techniques and skills on how to govern people. I also understand a lot about peace and conflict issues. In order for development to be realised peace has to prevail and in any society there will be conflicts but they have to be managed,” she said.

“I take pride in being able to lead the community for 22 years and men included. Being elected for five consecutive terms is a sign that people are pleased by my work. I have stood against men in the election process but the community has continuously chosen my leadership. This has helped motivate me to do my level best. If you upgrade yourself as a female leader, then people will respect you and even realise how serious you are about your work and they will support you.”

Clr Nleya understands that involving the community is crucial when it comes to leading development projects. She works closely with development structures within the community, such as Village Development Committees and Ward Development Committees, to ensure that projects that are implemented are in the interest of the people and are not imposed. Development has to be for the people and by the people and never imposed on them, she believes.

Her desire is to continue implementing development projects, such as tarring and grading of roads, and establish a big dam in the district that could benefit several wards. The dam could sustain agricultural projects such as fishery, irrigation, and livestock production. – @DubeMatutu.