Loss dashes Bulawayo Chiefs top four bid

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO Chiefs assistant coach, Thulani Sibanda says conceding defeat to Bulawayo City on Saturday afternoon has dented his side’s chances of finishing in the top four.

Amakhosi Amahle lost to Bulawayo City of an injury-time goal from Obadiah Tarumbwa at Luveve Stadium.

Commenting after the encounter, Sibanda said they had hopes of finishing as one of the four best sides in the league.

“In terms of finishing in the top eight, we are not worried about that. We will finish in the top eight, that one I can guarantee.

“However, the result against City dashes our chances of getting into the top four. Had we won this one, we would have had a chance to squeeze into the top four.

“If we had won this game, it would have increased our chances of getting into the top four. As for the top eight, that one is safe,” said Sibanda.

Sibanda is holding fort after head coach Nilton Terroso’s permit expired last week, a year after he arrived in the country to take charge of ambitious Chiefs.

However, the Portuguese gaffer, whose contract with the club runs out on December 31, will not be divorced from everyday operations at Chiefs, as he will continue to provide training programmes and plans for the matches.

The Portuguese leaves Chiefs in position eight on the table with 42 points from 30 games having won 11 matches, played to nine draws and lost 10.

The number of points that the Chiefs have accumulated with four league games left before the season ends is a point better than the 41 points that “The Ninjas” finished with at the end of the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

Terroso also leaves Chiefs in the semi-finals of the Chibuku Super Cup, a first for the club.

They will face Black Rhinos while FC Platinum will play Herentals in the other semi-final scheduled for Mandava Stadium.

FC Platinum lifted last year’s Chibuku Super Cup with a 5-3 on penalties win over Ngezi Platinum when the match had concluded 0-0 after extra time.

The Chibuku Super Cup is sponsored to the tune of US$375 000 by Delta Beverages. — Follow on Twitter @innocentskizoe