Lots of talent in rural areas

HIGHLANDERS’ 1986 Independence Cup hero Tobias Mudyambanje has challenged urban based soccer coaches to leave the comforts of the cities and hunt talent in the ‘bhundu.’

Mudyambanje who was in Plumtree last week at the Zibuyeni Traditional gathering in Empandeni area of Mangwe District, said there is a lot of talent waiting to be tapped.

He said coaches must visit rural areas and surrounding areas to watch talent.

He said with the evolution of times, with rural people having television sets and also the training of more coaches among teachers since 1980, it meant the skills gap has been closed.

He said gone are the days when players from rural areas were known for booting the ball the highest or furthest or attack players hitting the most ferocious shots. Today he said rural boys have changed and improved in so many aspects of the game.

“The boys have improved in technique and play tactical football because they are now exposed to many qualified teachers from primary school education level up to high schools. The boarding schools that people see advance to penultimate rounds of national tournaments, have some of the players coming from rural areas. They play good football,” said Mudyambanje who many will remember for his headed winner against Caps United in the 1986 Independence Cup final which cemented his place at Bosso.

Mudyambanje said he was impressed with the level of the game and that play went through phases. He said he saw individual brilliance and team work among well-built youngsters who have age on their side.

“There was a simple message from the boys. That they are willing to change attitudes and explore even football as a career instead of crossing the borders into Botswana and South Africa. Football is another career to explore,” said Mudyambanje.

The event in Mangwe was sponsored by United Kingdom based Wakhumuzi Moyo in honour of the Village head Misheck Ncube.

“I decided to honour Ncube by building him a structure where he can meet the community as we advance our culture and communal relations. We sponsored the sport event in his honour and we are happy hundreds came to celebrate the day and sport also gave talented youngsters a chance to play before a legend Tobias Mudyambanje whom we hope will take the word to Bulawayo that Mangwe has talent,” said Moyo who is a cousin to legend Bennedict Moyo who played for Zisco and the national teams in the early 1980s.

Moyo presented clubs that took part with uniforms, winners took away medals and trophies in both football and netball.

He said the event will be annual and this December he will have an awards ceremony to recognise in a number of fields people that have put the area on the spotlight like Blessing Moyo who was the only Zimbabwean coach in the Caf Champions League group stages this year.

“Our own heroes have to be celebrated,” said Moyo.