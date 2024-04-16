National Foods partners with foundation to empower rural youths

Nqobile Bhebhe

[email protected]

National Foods Limited has through its Stockfeeds Division poured an investment of over USD$30 000 in a new egg layer production program.

The initiative is in partnership with the Community Foundation for the Western Region of Zimbabwe.

According to the listed entity, the programme, “A Life A Day,” seeks to empower youths in rural communities to develop sustainable livelihoods through enterprise development.

The egg layer production program is part of the company’s broader goals to invest in youths, support rural industrialization, and promote long-term health and food security.

The first phase of the biannual program has seen National Foods providing resources including 1000 laying hens for youth in the Ndiweni Community in Matabeleland South.

In a statement, Group CEO, Mr Mike Lashbrook noted that the firm has a responsibility to invest in future generations by providing skills and opportunities for youths to reach their full potential.

“The A Life A Day program is one way we are working to build a pipeline of talent and support entrepreneurship, which will benefit communities and the broader economy,” said Mr Lashbrook.

Director for the ALAD program at the Community Foundation for the Western Region of Zimbabwe

Miss Sithabile Gandi Ndlovu expressed gratitude in partnering with National Foods who share the same vision for empowering youths and communities through enterprise development and livelihood improvements

“We want to see youths taking charge of their own development through deliberate actions that will transform their lives and livelihoods,” said Miss Ndlovu