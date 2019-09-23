Lulu unmoved by foreign coach reports

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS coach Mandla Mpofu is unmoved by reports that the club has settled for a foreigner to take over from him, saying his focus right now is to get Bosso out of the red zone.

Mpofu, whose team has been fighting relegation from the start of the season and continues to battle for survival with 12 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League games left, described Wednesday’s clash against fellow relegation side Bulawayo Chiefs as “an important” match.

Bosso are on 13th position and are tied on 25 points with Harare City. The Bulawayo giants have reportedly agreed terms with nomadic Dutch coach Hendrik Pieter de Jongh in a desperate move to try and save their sinking ship.

Speaking after yesterday morning’s training session at Barbourfields Stadium, Mpofu said he was not bothered by De Jongh’s engagement.

Mpofu also dispelled rumours that he had left Highlanders.

“I don’t know the source of the message doing the rounds that I left the club. Those are lies and as it is I’m concentrating on my job and preparing for the important game on Wednesday against Bulawayo Chiefs,” said Mpofu.

“I do not bother myself with other issues (hiring of De Jongh) that I can’t control. I’m simply channeling all my energy on delivering, getting the team out of the danger zone. We’ve to give our best to make sure that we turn the good displays that we’ve been exhibiting into wins,” he said.

Mpofu has presided over 10 games since taking over from Madinda Ndlovu in July when the latter left for Gaborone United in Botswana.

Bosso were on 14 points from 12 games consisting of three wins, five draws and four defeats when Mpofu took over.

In his 10 games in charge, Mpofu has collected 11 points from two wins, five draws and three defeats.

He has an opportunity to collect more points than his predecessor in 12 games, provided he guides Bosso to victories in the next two games against Chiefs and Chicken Inn.

Title chasing Chicken Inn have been inconsistent and should be in an uncompromising mood after falling 0-2 to Manica Diamonds in their previous game.

Chicken Inn beat Highlanders 3-0 in the first-leg and are capable of completing a double over their city rivals, a result that will push Bosso into the relegation waters. — @ZililoR