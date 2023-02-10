Mahachi keeps fit as he ponders next move

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Warriors midfielder Kudakwashe Mahachi is no longer training with Maritzburg United, with the player keeping shape in Johannesburg, South Africa, as he weighs his options.

Speaking to South African publication FarPost, his agent Gibson Mahachi confirmed that there are looking at other offers for the player.

The agent stated: “Like I said earlier, our player (Kudakwashe Mahachi) is working on getting his full fitness back.

“He is no longer training with Maritzburg United in Pietermaritzburg. Right now he is in Johannesburg where he is training as we continue monitoring him.

“Right now we haven’t reached a position on where he will return but there are offers on the table.”

Mahachi is a free agent after his former club SuperSport United decided not to renew his contract when it expired in June last year. This means he can join any team that offers him a deal outside the transfer window.

The player’s career was hampered by damning allegations of attempted murder of his son. He was cleared by a Bulawayo Magistrate after a full trial.

Mahachi, who says he has battled against depression and ridicule before he was acquitted, longs for another dance on the football field.

The 29-year-old forward had been at SuperSport United since 2019 when he joined the side from South African giants Orlando Pirates. Mahachi, has also played for Mamelodi Sundowns and Golden Arrows.

Even before allegations of harming his son surfaced, the Zimbabwe international had struggled to get regular game time in his last season at Matsatsantsa a Pitori, making just nine appearances.

He last made an appearance for SuperSport United on February 21 last year during a 2-1 loss against Maritzburg United.

The Warriors attacking midfielder, who played for Bantu Rovers, Chicken In and Highlanders locally, has been in South Africa since 2014. — @innocentskizoe