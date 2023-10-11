Mahendere, Zama and Mhere to grace Kwekwe Apostolic summit

By Irene Kalulu

Three gospel music powerhouses are ready to set Kwekwe on fire when they perform at the Apostolic Summit in Kwekwe from 20 to 22 October at the Kwekwe Mining Museum.

The small town of Kwekwe will welcome Minister Michael Mahendere, Minister Takesure Zamar, and Mathias Mhere on the same stage for the first time. UFIC founder Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa will also speak at this conference.

The Apostolic Summit is a champions’ conference where world-class leaders are trained. It began in 2012 with only a few attendees and has since expanded to attract thousands of individuals from all around the world. Joy Museba, often known as Apostle Joy, is a minister of the word and the visionary behind New Creation Life Ministries International (NCL). He is a well-known international speaker and businessman, and because of the Summit, people from all walks of life and from all over the world assemble in Kwekwe.

This year will be its 12th edition. “This year’s edition is bigger and better. Our running theme is deep calls unto deep. We even have the great Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa gracing us with his presence here in Kwekwe. We are very much excited and grateful. Our lives will not remain the same,” said Apostle Joy. The theme is derived from the Bible in Psalms 42 verse 7 which says, deep calleth unto deep at the noise of thy waterspouts: all thy waves and thy billows are gone over me.”

Both Minister Mahendere and Apostle Joy are spiritual sons to Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa.

Speaking to this publication, award winning and internationally renowned musician Minister Mahendere said “people should get ready for a different type of ministration at this years’ edition. This meeting is going to be a feast of the presence of God Almighty.”

Minister Mahendere, whose career spans decades, is a unique figure in gospel music circles. He began his career as a young boy singing with his siblings, who were known as the Mahendere brothers. Over the years, his solo career has risen by leaps and bounds. His fundamental conviction, and what he hopes his fans will learn from him, is that a good character is the finest thing to be remembered for since it is eternal.

His ambition is to leave a musical legacy that will inspire future generations. He announced plans to open a recording studio and a gospel radio station earlier this year. He discussed his concept at his 40th birthday celebrations, expressing a desire for a platform where Christians may listen to beautiful music without sacrificing quality. The gospel radio station will be the first of its kind in Zimbabwe and will help to promote gospel performers throughout the country.

“We have since made serious strides in that respect but like anything worthwhile it is a process. We are grateful for the people and corporates who have partnered with us. We are still in need of more resources to make sure that the dream comes to full term,” Minister Mahendere revealed.

The gospel radio station will be a first of its kind in Zimbabwe and will go a long way in promoting gospel musicians in the country. Gospel radio stations have become popular across Africa as they provide an alternative outlet for Christian music lovers to listen to encouraging, faith-filled music around the clock.

Minister Mahendere latest album “Getting Personal with God part 4” was released in 2021 and has cemented Minister Mahendere as a worshipping Minister who unites people through music judging from the reception it has continued to receive.

“I don’t know how God does it but Getting Personal with God 4 sounds fresh every day yet we released it in 2021. It has proven that God has given it a very long life and the response is overwhelming,” he said.

NCL is intentional about influencing communities and nations to conform into the image of Christ through preaching and teaching new creation realities, building families and moulding individual dreams. One of the perks of the Apostolic Summit is the business class dubbed the Kingdom Affluent Masters. Industry experts, corporates and entrepreneurs come together to learn about doing business with integrity whilst excelling above the rest.

“Financial literacy is very important in this present day. Our goal is to teach kingdom members financial literacy,” added Mr. Museba. This year, the Chartered vendor, Jerry Nyazungu will be speaking at the Master class as the guest of honour. Mr. Nyazungu is the Founder and Chief Executive of M&J. He is also a business consultant and trainer with over 10 years’ experience in helping businesses grow. He has since been awarded the Young Business Executive of the Year, Platinum Category whilst M&J was recognised as one of the Most Customer-Focused Companies under the Gold Category by Megafest.

“Everyone has the ability to change the world. My vision is to train at least one million Africans and build timeless businesses in Africa,” said Mr. Nyazungu.

Takesure Zamar, dubbed the “crying worshiper” by some for his intercessory singing style, is set to perform additional uplifting songs at the summit. He is well-known for songs such as Kuregerera in Advance, Ndinoshuvira, and Ndichengetedzei Munyasha, among others, and has collaborated with Joyous Celebration. He once received the SABC Crown Gospel Award for being Africa’s finest gospel performer.

Mathias Mhere, who rose to prominence with his song “Favour” from the album “Anoita minana,” is another fan favourite who is likely to excite the audience. Thousands are anticipated to attend because this is the first convention of its kind in the Midlands province.