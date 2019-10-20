Maimane tells DA critics to form own party

DA leader Mmusi Maimane pulled no punches on Saturday as he faced up to party critics calling on them to leave the official opposition if they disagreed with his leadership, reports have said.

Maimane has found himself in a power struggle since the announcement of Helen Zille’s intention to return to party leadership.

He was speaking at Bruma, Johannesburg where discussion on party leadership continued behind closed doors as 155 delegates descended on the party’s headquarters.

Maimane is up against “true liberals” among party ranks who felt his leadership steered the DA away from its core values, reported an insider as saying yesterday.

The report said Maimane spoke out strongly against ill-discipline which resulted in public spats between top tier leadership within the official opposition.

He called those who wanted to split from the party to leave and do so, but never named anyone.

Maimane has been critical of the party pandering to minorities in recent weeks.

The Sunday Times reported that the DA leader was apparently “sick and tired” of people who were working to divide the DA, and told those described as “pure liberal” detractors: “There’s the door”.

During his speech, Maimane reportedly said that while the partnership with the EFF in metros was not ideal, it helped take power away from the ANC.

His grip on the party though would be significantly loosened after Zille won the federal council chair position yesterday, the Sunday Times reported.

News24 reported on Saturday that a report recommended Maimane make an early exit, flagging him as the man responsible for the party’s electoral failure. — AFP