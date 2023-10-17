Mainline’s Muller speaks out

Gerald Sibanda, [email protected]

PLUMTREE based Zifa Southern Region Division One side Mainline has had a fine season and they are currently perched on position thanks to the hard work of their strike force that is ably led by center forward Nkosikhona “Muller” Masumbika.

Basking in the glory of having the moniker Muller, Musumbika, has hardly put any foot wrong much to the benefit of his ambitious club.

So is his Proud Khuphe who has also been in scintillating form and he is the league’s leading top goal scorer with 15 goals under his belt.

“Every time when people mention Mainline’s Muller, everyone thinks of Proud and rightly so because he has been scoring goals for fun. For me and for the team as a whole I think it is important that we support our teammate. We need to make sure that the Golden Boot Award comes not only to Mainline, but to the Plumtree community which has many people who have devoted their love to the team,” said Masumbika.

He said he will remain level headed and focus on the job at hand and cherish having a collective effort.

“It will be prudent for me to remain focused. When I have to score, I should make sure that I score. When I have to pass or make an assist for my other teammate, I should do just that so that the team wins whatever the situation. I should keep on believing in myself and work hard,” he said.

The Luveve bred former Chicken Inn, Binga Pirates and Ratanang FC striker has made 18 appearances and he has four goals to his name.

Asked about his season’s target, the young striker said he was looking forward to scoring 12 goals.

He was recently left a dejected young man after their league match against Casmyn was postponed due to heavy rains that pounded Turkmine.

He is keeping his fingers crossed for another breathtaking show when they meet CIWU at Plumtree’s Dingimuzi Stadium tomorrow.

Other midweek fixtures will see Mosi Rovers lock horns with Talen Vision at Chinotimba Stadium in the resort town of Victoria Falls.

Indlovu Iyanyathela are home to Ajax Hotspurs. Bosso90 have a date with Binga Pirates.

Ratanag will fight it out against Casymn while Adachi square it off against DRC United