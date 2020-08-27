Major boost for Mat North

Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Reporter

GOVERNMENT has approved the Conceptual Development Framework for the Victoria Falls-Binga Special Economic Zone (SEZ), a development that will result in the growth of tourism, agriculture and mining in the largely rural Matabeleland North Province.

The development of the SEZ, which will be spearheaded by the Zimbabwe Development Agency will be done in phases.

The approach includes the integration of the natural environment, current ecotourism activities and requirements relating to the World Heritage Status while enhancing and diversifying the tourism products on offer and integrating tourism with other hinterland economies like mining and irrigation in Binga and Hwange districts.

Briefing journalists after Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa, said Cabinet approved the framework following a presentation by Local Government and Public Works Minister July Moyo.

“The following 10 nodes, most of them being tourist resorts, were identified within the Special Economic Zone namely: Victoria Falls Municipality Area; Jafuta (Masuwe) State land; Batoka Town; Mlibizi Resort; Binga Centre; Sijarira Resort; Binga hinterland; Gwayi-Shangani Dam Resort; Hwange Town; and the Hwange Aerodrome Centre,” she said.

Minister Mutsvangwa said activities earmarked for the selected areas include development of integrated resorts, a research, innovation and educational park, medical and recreational parks, power generation and aquaculture.

She said the project involves the development of at least three beaches in Binga with the longest being seven kilometres. There will also be a world class golf course, recreational theme parks, upmarket houses, state-of-the-art civic centres and redevelopment of the residential area in Victoria Falls. A new airport will be built in Binga.

“Because of big projects being carried out in Hwange such as three power generation plants and five coal mines, four coking mines and one colliery, Hwange town will be expanded with new settlements built to accommodate the workforce and its families.”

All these projects are part of Vision 2030, of attaining an Upper Middle-Income society that benefits all Zimbabwean communities and people.

The adoption of the framework for the Victoria Falls-Binga SEZ follows the recent launch by President Mnangagwa of the National Tourism Recovery and Growth Strategy aimed at reviving the sector that has been hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Government has already provided $500 million to help the sector remain afloat until the tourists can return.

Minister Mutsvangwa said Cabinet was updated on the use of devolution funds by local authorities last year when $703 million was disbursed.

These disbursements were made taking into account the demographic, infrastructure and poverty levels in each area.

“Cabinet highlights that despite the late release of resources several projects were put on stream in the various local authority jurisdictions. The projects are at various stages of completion in key areas such as education, health, roads rehabilitation, water and sanitation, and electricity,” said Minister Mutsvangwa. — @mashnets