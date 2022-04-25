Malaria deaths fall by 70 percent in Zimbabwe

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

THE number of malaria deaths recorded in Zimbabwe has fallen by 70 percent , the Ministry of Health and Child Care reveals.

On Monday Zimbabwe joined the rest of the world in commemorating World Malaria Day.

In a statement on Monday, the Ministry of Health and Child Care said from 2020 to 2021, the country recorded a significant decline in malaria cases.

“Zimbabwe celebrates a noticeable decline in malaria cases and deaths. Malaria cases declined by 70 percent from 447 381 in 2020 to 133,134 in 2021 and deaths fell by nearly 70 percent from 400 in 2020 to 122 in 2021,” reads the statement.

The Ministry said Zimbabwe aims to reduce malaria deaths by 90 percent by 2025 as it moves towards malaria elimination.

World Malaria Day is running under the theme: “Advance Equity. Build Resilience. End Malaria.”.

The Ministry of Health and Child Care said the theme calls for communities and stakeholders to advance equity and build resilience towards ending malaria.

