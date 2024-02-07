Man (20) arrested for murdering and robbing Police Officer

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

A 20 year old man has been arrested for murder after robbing and stabbing a police officer to death at a shopping centre.

In a post on X, Police said, Tinotenda Tatenda Nyika (20) was arrested in connection with a case of murder which occurred at Western Shopping Centre, Chegutu on February 3 2024.

The victim was Elisha Munengerwa (35) a police officer.

“The suspect allegedly stabbed the victim with a home-made knife once on the lower left arm before stealing a Techno Camon cellphone and fled from the scene. The victim succumbed to the stab wound. On 06/02/24, detectives from CID Chegutu acted on received information and recovered the stolen cellphone from a local person which led to the arrest of the suspect.”