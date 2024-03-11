Man arrested for possession of dagga

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

A MAN was arrested for unlawful possession of 97 sachets of dagga.

In a statement, police said Blessing Manwere (43) was apprehended on 7 March 2024 in Wazanai, Shamva.

“Police in Shamva acted on received information and arrested Blessing Manwere (43) for unlawful possession of dagga in Wazanai, Shamva on 07/03/24. The arrest of the suspect led to the recovery of 97 sachets of dagga and a card box with some loose dagga,” reads the statement.