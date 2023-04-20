Man dies at girlfriend’s house

Michael Magoronga

[email protected]

A 35-YEAR-OLD Mberengwa man died upon admission at hospital after he fell sick while at his girlfriend’s house.

Police confirmed the death of Donald Mangeya of C-Mine in Mberengwa who was rushed to the hospital after complaining of chest pains while at his lover’s house.

According to Midlands Police Spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko, Mangeya visited his girlfriend’s house on 17 April at around 4AM.

“The now deceased visited his girlfriend who resides in Northwood around 4AM. Around 6PM, Mangeya started complaining of chest pains and his girlfriend drove him to Mberengwa District Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival,” said Inspector Mahoko.

In another incident, police are investigating a case where a cyclist died on the spot after being hit by a motorist.

The incident in which Tapiwanashe Mpofu (25) died on the spot occurred on 17 April 2023 around 6PM along the Mberengwa-West Nicholson Road.

“Shepherd Chanhuwa (41) was driving a Honda Airwave along Mberengwa West Nicholson road with no passenger on board. Upon reaching the 95 kilometre peg, he hit Mpofu from behind who was cycling in the same direction. Mpofu sustained injuries and died on the spot. Investigations are in progress,” said Inspector Mahoko.