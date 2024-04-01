Man dies on the spot after hit-and-run incident

A BULAWAYO man (55) sustained head injuries and died on the spot after he was hit by a Honda Fit.

In a statement, police said the accident occurred on 30 March 2024 along Percy Iboston Road, Cowdray Park

Police appealed for information that may help with the investigation of this case.

“Police in Bulawayo are investigating a fatal road traffic accident which occurred along Percy Iboston Road, Cowdray Park on 30/03/24. A yet-to-be-identified male adult approximately 55 years old was hit by a Honda Fit vehicle and he sustained serious head injuries. Resultantly, the victim died on the spot. The victim was wearing a navy trouser, a grey jacket, a grey shirt, and brown shoes. Anyone with information to report at any nearest police station,” reads the statement.