Man electrocuted at Zesa powerlines

Kudzai Gaveni Online Writer

A MAN was found dead near Zesa poles in a suspected case of electrocution.

In a statement, police said they found Nyasha Mulela’s body on 2 December 2023 near ZESA poles at Chatyoka Farm, Goromonzi.

“ZRP reports that investigations are being made into a case in which Nyasha Mulela was found lying dead near ZESA poles at Chatyoka Farm, Goromonzi on 02/12/23 after he was allegedly electrocuted. More information will be availed as investigations unfold,” reads the statement.