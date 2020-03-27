Man in court for pimping woman on Facebook

Brenda Zinyuke, Court Reporter

A BULAWAYO man allegedly posted pictures of a Mpopoma woman who he advertised as a commercial sex worker on his dating website after stealing them from her Facebook page.

Tinotenda Munyaradzi Chibonore (20) of Northend suburb allegedly stole Ms Nolundu Mafu’s (19) pictures from her account and posted them on “TMC Online Dating” site.

The nature of the pictures was not stated in court.

Chibonore pleaded guilty to seriously impairing the dignity of another person and to possession of prohibited articles when he appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Tinashe Tashaya.

He was convicted and remanded to today for sentencing.

Prosecuting, Mr Terrence Chakabuda said on December 28 last year, Ms Mafu uploaded two pictures onto her Facebook account.

It is alleged that Chibonore visited Ms Mafu’s Facebook page, extracted her pictures and published them on his daring “TMC Online Dating” site advertising her as a commercial sex worker.

“The accused person’s motive was that interested suitors would deposit a stipulated amount of money into his eco cash account and then he links them with the complainant for sexual services,” he said.

Mr Chakabuda said on January 28 this year, Ms Mafu was alerted by her friends that her pictures were circulating on social media with an advertisement showing that she was a commercial sex worker.

Ms Mafu allegedly told her teacher Mr Mandlenkosi Zulu who advised her to report the matter to the police.

Investigations led to Chibonore’s arrest.

Police officers allegedly went through his phone where they found nude pictures and other pornographic material.

[email protected]