Man kills father for insulting him

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

A MAN was arrested after he allegedly killed his father with a log when he insulted him.

In a statement, police said Henry Tigayo (39) killed Stanley Tigayo (62) at Kaitano Village, Mukumbura on 11 March 2024.

“ZRP reports that on 11/03/24, Henry Tiyago (39) was arrested in connection with a case of murder which occurred at Kaitano Village, Mukumbura in which his father, Stanley Tiyago (62) died. The suspect assaulted the victim with a log indiscriminately after he was insulted by the victim. The victim, succumbed to the injuries sustained during the assault,” reads the statement.

 

